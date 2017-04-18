Philp is in the race points

Tommy Philp secured points in each of his three races at Brands Hatch this weekend.

However, things went differently for his draperRACING teammate Aaron Clarek, who fell from his Yamaha while holding a strong sixth place in his race.

With three British Supersport races it was a busy weekend for Philp, from East Kirkby.

After qualifying in 20th place for the first Sprint race, Philp began from a seventh-row grid position.

He got away to a good start, being 18th on the first lap and, although he was elevated to 17th when Alex Persson crashed right in front of him, he had to take evasive action to avoid hitting him and consequently lost the tow to the riders ahead.

He then rode a lonely race, finishing in 16th place at the flag, but was awarded the points for 15th as there was a guest rider who finished ahead on a Moto2 bike that was not eligible for points.

Race two got underway only to be stopped on the first lap when a multiple crash brought the red flag out due to rain.

At the re-start, which was then reduced to 14 laps and declared a wet race, Philp got away well, moving up to 15th place.

He crossed the finish line in that position but was again bumped up a place.

Race three suffered the same fate as the second encounter with the red flag brought the action to a halt following a crash on lap one.

At the re-start, Philp settled into 13th until he was overtaken by Andrew Irwin on lap three.

Philp eventually finished in 16th but once again, the guest rider saw him move up a place.

Clarke, from Kirton, was still suffering from the arm pump he encountered in the last round.

He completed his qualifying in the Superstock 600 class in 10th place and began his campaign from the fourth row of the grid.

He ws in sixth when he lost it at Druids Hairpin and crashed out of the race.

The next round will eb held at Oulton Park, beginning on May 1.