Philp is in the race points

Tommy Philp recorded an 11th-place finish at Donington Park on Sunday.

The East Kirkby rider didn’t get off to the best of starts in British Supersport free practice as he had problems with his brakes, but by the time he went out for qualifying the draperRACING team had resolved the problem and found a good set up.

He recorded some good times and set his personal best time towards the end of the session to secure eighth place overall and a third row start to the sprint race.

But due to an oil spillage in an earlier race his first event was cancelled and the qualifying times were carried over to the Feature race on Sunday.

Tommy got away well and settled into 11th place before being demoted to 12th by Sam Wilford.

From then on he rode a lonely race during the remaining laps crossing the finish line in 12th place.

However, he was awarded 11th place and five championship points as a rider ahead was a guest rider and did not qualify for points.

The team moves on to Brands Hatch for round two over the Easter weekend and Tommy will have a busy weekend as his cancelled race from Donington is now scheduled to take place at the Kent circuit.