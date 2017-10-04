Personal bests

Horncastle schoolgirl Eleanor English finished 23rd in the National Combined Events final.

The event was held at Boston’s Princess Royal Sports Arena, where a number of national records were set as athletes travelled from as far afield as the Channel Islands and Northumberland.

Eleanor, a Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School pupil, only took up athletics to recover her fitness after injury and finished a very creditable 23rd in the senior girls’ event with 2446 points.

She achieved a number of personal best performances.

Fellow QEGS pupil Kieran Gillespie achieved his target of 4,000 points.

He produced a number of personal best performances to record a score of 4010, finishing in 28th place in the senior boys’ competition.