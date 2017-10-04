Personal bests

Search

The latest sports news for the Hemel area
Horncastle schoolgirl Eleanor English finished 23rd in the National Combined Events final.

The event was held at Boston’s Princess Royal Sports Arena, where a number of national records were set as athletes travelled from as far afield as the Channel Islands and Northumberland.

Eleanor, a Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School pupil, only took up athletics to recover her fitness after injury and finished a very creditable 23rd in the senior girls’ event with 2446 points.

She achieved a number of personal best performances.

Fellow QEGS pupil Kieran Gillespie achieved his target of 4,000 points.

He produced a number of personal best performances to record a score of 4010, finishing in 28th place in the senior boys’ competition.