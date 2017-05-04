PB double delight for Gillespie

Kieran Gillespie is showing early improvement on the track and in the field.

The Wragby Athlete recorded two personal bests on Sunday, representing his new club Grimsby Harriers at the first National Youth Development League event of the season.

Up first was the high jump, where he cleared 1.50m, a 10cm improvement on his last competition.

He then moved on to the shot putt and astounded himself with a personal best by nearly a metre with an 8.83m effort.

Obviously buoyed by this, he then ran a personal best of 26.1 seconds for the 200m, and followed this up with 22.45m in the discus, which was his only disappointing performance of the day.

Kieran is now training hard before the county championships in May.