Pat and Keith take Jubilee Park singles titles

The singles competitions at Jubilee Park Bowls Club have taken place.

The ladies competed for the Leggate Cup and the men for the Sharpe Cup.

A total of 19 members entered and each player played three matches of eight ends using three woods.

Playing in near perfect conditions, Pat Allkins went on to win the ladies’ singles crown, with Wendy West in second place and Carolyn Smith finishing third.

The men’s singles winner was Keith Revill, with Ralph Wood finishing second and Dave Dobbs third.

Jubilee Park Bowls Club travelled to Sleaford for a friendly match against Eslaforde.

The match comprised two pairs games and four triples.

Overall, Jubilee Park narrowly won by about five shots in a very close game.

Both teams are looking forward to the return match on August 12.