Outdoor bowls club begins busy schedule

Horncastle Outdoor Bowls Club are looking forward to a new season.

Action began with the traditional friendly match against Wragby on Monday, and the return match will ake place on Friday.

The club will field teams in five leagues, catering for players of all abilities.

Last season the East Lincs First team welcomed new players and that helped them win their league.

The East Lincs Thirds side were short of players but members rallied round and they won six and - drew another one - of their 16 matches to finish fifth in their division.

The Woodhall Spa Friendly League side won four, drew one and lost eight, leaving them seventh.

Team captains are hoping to discover the winning formula this season.

New members of any ability, including complete novices, are always welcome to come along to the weekly roll-up on Mondays (5.30pm) where they will receive a warm welcome.