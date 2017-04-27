Open day proves successful

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club held a successful Open Day at the weekend, and were blessed with sunshine.

At Jubilee Park, Wendy Baxter organised a mini tournament for the junior members, which saw a great turnout and some competitive tennis played.

In first place in the 10 and over section was Charlotte Lauder, with second place going to Ivy Hockley.

In the nine and unders, Anthony Craigs was first with Alice Lauder second place.

Pictured, from left, are Anthony Craigs, Ivy Hockley, Violet Hockley, Charlotte Lauder, Alice Lauder, Rosie Scullion, Hannah Lauder, Wendy Baxter.

If you are interested in learning more about Woodhall Spa Tennis Club, contact club chairman Keith Hillsmith on 077407 96097.