Open day at bowls club

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club will be hosting an open day on Sunday.

The event will run from 10am-2pm and is open to anyone interested in taking up the sport - or lapsed players - no matter what their age.

Club coaches and experienced bowlers will be on hand to offer advice and any tuition you need to get starrted.

For those unable to make the event, there will be four other Bowls 4 Fun open days later in the year (February 2, 1pm-3pm; February 4, 6.30pm-8.30pm; February 8, 1pm-3pm and February 12, 10am-noon).