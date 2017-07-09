Norwich are too strong for croquet club

Woodhall Spa and Norwich Croquet Clubs competed in their third annual friendly match.

This year the venue was Woodhall Spa’s croquet lawns in Jubilee Park.

Thankfully, the weather was better than last year, when the match was played earlier in the year in a hailstorm at Norwich.

Ten members from each club played in a series of five rounds, each consisting of a mixture of doubles and singles games, all to the best of 13 hoops.

It was the visiting side’s turn to win this year, with a score of 18 games to Spa’s 12 games.

Woodhall Spa and Norwich players are pictured before the start of their friendly match.