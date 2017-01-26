Nikki becomes the fourth female director of golf

PGA professional Nikki Chantry has become just the fourth female director of golf in the country.

The former Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School pupil has taken up the reins at Louth Golf Club.

Nikki has previous experience as a PGA professional elsewhere around the county at Skegness Golf Centre, North Shore Hotel and Golf Course, in Skegness, and De Vere Belton Woods, near Grantham.

She believes her latest challenge, as one of only four women to hold the position, will be her most prestigious role yet.

“I’m very proud to be the candidate of choice from the board of 15 members after a long selection process,” she said.

“My experience not only as a golf professional, but also as a sales manager should hold me in good stead for the position and I hope I will fit into the role very comfortably.”

All sections of the golf club have welcomed Nikki and wish her luck in her role.

She is overseeing new membership and corporate packages which will be available soon at Louth GC.

Meanwhile, Billy Spooner finished in second spot at the Duvalay Classic in Portugal.

The 18-year-old - who is attached to Woodhall pa GC - finished seven under par on the Quinta do Lago course.

The event is part of the Algarve Pro Tour, and the youngster got 2017 off to a great start.

Spooner finished day one of the 36-hole tournament in 67 shots to share top spot on the leaderboard.

Day two on the par-72 course saw Spooner complete the 18 holes two under to secure second.

The competition was won by Portuguese Ricardo Santos, who recorded rounds of 67 and 68 to finish nine under.

Dave Coupland, another Woodhall SPa GC player, has also been tasting success in Portugal.

His score of -17 was enough to see him win the Algarve Charity Pro-Am and also start 2017 well.