NETBALL: Horncastle Belles suffer defeat in Skegness League

Skegness Netball League

Fresh Fitness 33

Horncastle Belles 14

From the start, Fresh Fitness dominated the match but Belles held out well in the first quarter with strong defence.

However, in the second quarter Fresh Fitness came back hard with a change of centre player.

From then on, Horncastle struggled to get through Fresh Fitness’s defence in the goal circle, although Belles’ defence kept up the pressure against the opposition’s shooters.

Belles managed to use good movement to get some goals in, but it wasn’t enough to claw back the gap.