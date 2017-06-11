Netball club looking for new members

Horncastle Belles are on the lookout for new members.

The netball club has been running teams for girls aged from 10 to 19 for more than 20 years.

However, they have found it tougher to recruit younger players recently, particularly from school years five and six.

The club is no stranger to success and their under 14s A side recently made it through to the regional stages after coming second in the Lincoln League.

The club meets on Sunday mornings at Horncastle Primary School (9.30am-11.30am).

Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Sue Cook on 01526 345090 or via hcbellesnetballclub@gmail.com