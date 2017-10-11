Naughton wins thriller to claim Stan Storr Trophy

Dave Naughton has finally got his hands on the Stan Storr Memorial Trophy.

The 14th installment of the annual competition was held at Horncastle’s Old Nicks Tavern, and the strong field ensured it was an excellent competition once again.

Runner-up Pete Hughes.

After being the losing finalist before, Dave made sure he got his hands on the trophy as he beat Pete Hughes in a tremendous encounter.

After losing the first leg, Dave upped the scoring to move 3-1 ahead.

Pete hit back with some brilliant arrows to tie things at 3-3.

In a nail-biting seventh and final leg, both spurned chances to win before Dave clinched the winning double.

Jules Obern won the ladies' event.

The ladies had a 12-dart shoot-out, which was won by Jules Obern.

Catherine Bell was the runner-up Dene Paddison recorded the highest checkout with 153.

Dene and Geoff Howsam were the losing semi-finalists in the main event.

All winners received cash prizes donated by Richard Noble, while a number of sponsors helped make the event a success.

A total of £222 made from the evening will be donated to When You Wish Upon A Star next month along with all other monies raised during the year by Old Nicks Tavern and Horncastle Ales.