MOTORCYCLING: Tattershall’s Silvester regroups for 2017 with hopes of new ride

Despite losing his main sponsor towards the end of the season, Tattershall rider Aaron Silvester completed the season in fifth place.

The promising local rider was just beginning to get close to where he wanted to be at Anglesey in August after the gearbox problems that had plagued the mid-season were finally sorted when, running in third place, he slipped off the machine. But he hoped that the final two rounds at Donington and Cadwell Park would see him move up the rankings.

Unfortunately, his sponsor of the last three-and-a-half years had budget and availability issues nearing the end of the season, which caused the split between rider and the sponsor who provided the Yamaha R6 that Aaron had ridden.

Other machines were considered for the last few rounds but, having learnt and progressed so much in 2016, it was decided it would be more prudent to regroup for the 2017 season with the aim of impressing more potential backers to join.

His long-time family backer A & J Racing is looking to find him another competitive 600cc machine to get him on the grid next year and show just what he is capable of.

Aaron said: “l was frustrated at missing the last two rounds as l know l could have finished in the top three. But I realised in the scheme of things, Steve Dolan at Stralia Race Tech has helped me learn an awful lot over the time that he has backed me, which I appreciate immensely, and we now have time to consolidate that learning and come back even stronger in 2017.

“As always, the support l have had from friends family and sponsors has been amazing and I can’t wait to repay them next year with some notable results. There are a number of exciting opportunities coming up in 2017 which we will hear more of as it happens, but I will be back on a race bike for definite.

“Unfortunately, we will still be racing on a tight budget during 2017. This means some of the results we could achieve at the top level are unreachable due to the cost of testing and development to improve performance.

“But if anyone is interested in supporting Aaron Silvester and A & J Racing in 2017, we could progress further, improve race results, and appearances on national TV are possible.”

Aaron thanked everyone who supported him throughout last year, including: Stralia Race Tech, A & J Racing, Fuchs Silkolene, Pete and Ali Dalton, Andy Waters, Chores Hygiene Management, Oakwell Management Services, dad, mum, Max, Lucy, Tom Nixon, John Stones and Helen Pask.