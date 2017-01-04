MOTORCYCLING: Hickman to race down under

Peter Hickman is to join the British Classic motorcycle racing team to contest the Phillip Island Classic races in Australia in January.

Double Macau GP champion and British Superbike Riders Cup winner, Hickman will take part in the southern hemisphere’s largest historic motorcycle meet at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit for January’s Australia Day long weekend, January 27-29

The 24th Australian Motorcycle News International Island Classic will see the fiercely contested International Challenge along with a points score challenge for the perpetual Phil Irving Trophy.

It will be a first for the 29-year-old ace, who lives near Cadwell Park, as he has never been to Australia before and therefore the technical Phillip Island course will be a new experience for him.

“It was John McGuinness who put me forward for the ride, as he thought I would be a good fit for the team,” explained Hickman, who won’t see his Harris Yamaha for the first time until he gets down under.

Hicky is not unduly worried about the task in hand and is excited to get to the circuit to get on board the Harris Yamaha on the Thursday for some practice ahead of the official practice and qualifying.

“I realise it is not going to be easy but I pick things up pretty quickly so I don’t think it’ll be too much of a problem. I’m definitely feeling confident in myself and my riding,”

He will ride alongside Conor Cummings, John McGuinness, Glen Richards, Jeremy McWilliams, Alex Sinclair, Michael Neeves and James Hillier, while 58-year-old Keith Higgs will be the team captain.

Last year was been a turning point for the lofty Lincolnshire rider who won races at Silverstone and Brands Hatch in the British Superbike championship, and completed the season in seventh place to lift the Riders Cup with 233 championship points.

His Kawasaki team has unfortunately withdrawn from BSB which left Hicky without a ride for 2017. But an announcement is expected early in the new year regarding his plans for both BSB and the roads.