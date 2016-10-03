MOTORCYCLING: Bardney’s Ivan enjoys successful weekend

Ivan Lintin recorded two wins, three seconds a third and a fifth at the Steve Henshaw Gold Cup meeting at Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough, last weekend for Team RC Express Racing.

In the first leg of the David Jeffries Gold Cup Junior A race on Saturday, Bardney rider Lintinwas riding the Kawasaki ZX6, completing the eight laps in first position, more than nine seconds ahead of Dan Kneen.

He went on to take his second victory of the weekend with a resounding win in leg one of the Lee Pullen Super Lightweight race on the 650cc Kawasaki ER6, finishing the eighth laps more than 20 seconds ahead of James Cowton.

He then took second place in the first leg of the Solo A race which was run over six laps of the tricky little public roads course. He was riding the Kawasaki ZX10 and finished just over three seconds behind Dean Harrison.

The final race on Saturday was the six lap Senior race where once again he rode the Kawasaki ZX10 and finished second again to Harrison.

On Sunday, Ivan finished the second eight lap David Jeffries Junior race in third place and then took fifth in the six lap open race.

Finally, in the eight lap Steve Henshaw Cup race, Ivan completed the course in second place, just four seconds behind Dean Harrison who retained his title for a second time.

But Ivan was happy with his results having completed all his races within the top five and going home with yet more silverware to add to his collection.