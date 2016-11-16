MOTOR RACING: Cadwell Park season comes to a climax with rallying after dark

Night rallying action will bring Cadwell Park’s race season to a spectacular climax this weekend.

More than 90 cars are set to take on a season-closing stage rally at the Lincolnshire Wolds venue on Sunday when Cadwell Park hosts the North Humberside Stage Rally.

Sideways action from a classic Ford Escort Mk 2.

The event is the second round of the 2016/17 Motorsport News Circuit Rally Championship, which began at Oulton Park earlier this month. It’s the first of two visits for the championship, now in its second season, which will return to Cadwell Park in the spring.

The championship has inspired a huge entry of cars, ranging from popular hatchbacks, such as the Nissan Micra, Peugeot 206 and VW Polo, to more powerful machinery, including the ubiquitous Subaru Imprezas and Mitsubish Evos that have inspired a generation of rally drivers. There will be classics too, including the early, rear-wheel-drive Ford Escorts, Lotus Sunbeams and even a Lancia Stratos.

Cadwell Park will be transformed into a series of rally stages for the event. The eight different courses will use parts of the famous undulating circuit, some of which will be run in the reverse direction, plus paddock and access roads.

Unlike conventional rallies, visitors will have an unrivalled view of the action at a venue designed for spectating, but can also head to Hall Bends for an authentic forest rally experience.

The final two stages of the rally will be run after sunset, with the unique spectacle of blazing headlights, flaming exhausts and glowing brake discs providing a memorable end to the season at Cadwell Park.

Admission on the gate for the North Humberside Stage Rally at Cadwell Park on Sunday is £15, or £8 for 13-15 year-olds, with free entry for under-13s.

For more information call 0843 453 9000 or visit www.cadwellpark.co.uk