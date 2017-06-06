More than 1,000 take on the Woodhall 10k

More than 1,000 competitors took part in this year’s Woodhall Spa 10k.

The ever-popular road race, which also includes a fun run, once again saw entrants from across the county and further afield taking part on Sunday.

Tom Straw, representing Lincoln Track Club, was the first male runner home in a time of 31 mins 26 secs, despite him clocking the same time as James Straw, also of the same club.

Nick Martin (Caistor Running Club) was third in 31.34.

Sophie Darling (Lincoln Wellington) was the first female home in 38.25.

Behind her were Emily Foran (Sleaford Striders) in 39.41 and Beverley Wilson (Cleethorpes AC) in 40.11.

The wheelchair race was won by City of York’s Tiaan Bosch, who crossed the line in 25.38.

The runner-up was Jason Richards (Wakefield Harriers) in 28.31.

The route began and ended at Jubilee Park.

With two very welcome water stations on the route, runners headed out of Woodhall Spa into the countryside to Stixwould, round the edge of the village and back down Monument Road entering Jubilee Park to a crowd-lined finish straight.

A full list of runners and times are available at www.woodhallspa10k.org

