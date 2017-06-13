Mixed team success

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Mixed Team travelled to Boston, leaving victorious after defeating their fourth team.

In a very closely-fought match, Woodhall succeeded 5-4.

Playing for Woodhall were Ant Hawkins and Helen Mair, Paul Davies and Sue Bowser, Dave Lauder and Emma Lammyman.

This was Emma’s debut for the mixed team and her partnership with Dave went from strength to strength as the evening progressed, the duo winning their last match 8-1.

The Ladies’ Senior team have played two more matches, following their opening victory this season.

Against Saxilby the team of Alison Lauder and Helen Mair, Bridgett Scott and Lorraine Wright won convincingly 4-0.

However, it was to be a different story a few weeks later when the ladies travelled to Sleaford to play against a strong side in deteriorating weather conditions.

The team battled on but lost 3-1.

Playing for Woodhall were Alison Lauder and Lorraine Wright, Helen Mair and Emma Lamyman.

The ladies have one more match to play in the senior summer league, against Gainsborough.