Mechanical problems end Lintin’s Classic TT

Following his successful result of third in the Lightweight class at the Classic TT last week, Bardney racer Ivan Lintin was due to compete in the Classic Superbike on Monday.

But poor weather conditions caused a postponement until Tuesday.

Riding the Kraus Racing Kawasaki he set off down Glencrutchery Road in anticipation of a good race.

He was running in seventh place at the end of lap one and up to sixth on lap two, but as he left Ramsey on the run up the mountain on lap three he was forced to retire on the Mountain Mile with a terminal mechanical problem, his race over.

Ivan said: “Well that was a smoking hot classic TT Superbike race.

“Unfortunately mine was for the wrong reasons after a con rod snapped and the oil then caught fire.

“Thankfully the marshals managed to get the fire out before it got hold.

“I was lying in fifth place at the time too but hey that’s racing.”

Ivan added: “Goodbye classic TT for another year.

“We had our fair share of bad luck with punctures, seizures, blow ups, and a fire but come away with my first podium with third in the lightweight race.

“See you next year for another go.”