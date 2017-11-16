Lintin set for Macau GP

Bardney’s Ivan Lintin is preparing to contest the 2017 Macau GP.

His Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki has had a makeover in preparation for his assault on the Far East road circuit, reputed to be the fastest in the world.

The Lincolnshire rider made his debut at Macau in 2015 and completed the race in a respectable 18th place, but was forced to retire from the 2016 race.

Practice and qualifying take place on Thursday and Friday (November 16-17) ahead of a 12-lap race on Saturday.