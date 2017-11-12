Lintin ready for his third attempt at the Macau GP

Bardney’s Ivan Lintin is to contest the 2017 Macau GP for a third consecutive year.

His Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki has had a makeover in preparation for his assault on the Far East road circuit, reputed to be the fastest in the world.

He said: “Well it’s all come together today at RC Express HQ.

“The bike’s new paint job, new leathers and new helmet all look awesome together and are now loaded ready and set go to take the 6,000-mile trip across the globe as we get to compete at the 2017 Macau Grand Prix. I can’t wait.”

The Lincolnshire rider made his debut at Macau in 2015 and completed the race in a respectable 18th place, but was forced to retire from the 2016 race.

Lintin added: “I am really looking forward to going back there again for the 2017 event to see what results we can get.”

Practice and qualifying take place next Thursday and Friday (November 16-17) ahead of a 12-lap race on Saturday.