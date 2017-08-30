Lightweight Lintin claims third place

Bardney road racer Ivan Lintin claimed third place in in the Lightweight Classic TT race on Saturday.

He finished in fourth but, after a post-race scrutineering check, Michael Rutter was excluded from the results on a technicality and Lintin was elevated to third.

Lintin experienced a good practice week on the John Chapman Racing RS250 Honda and said: “I ended up sixth quickest in overall practice and now I just have to string four good laps together.”

Lintin was running in fifth place on the first two laps but with Dan Sayle retiring on lap three he moved up on time to finish in fourth place.

Immediately after the race he said: “Fourth was all I had in me today but both me and the team are happy with the result from the big stock RS250 Honda and I was pleased with my lap time of 115.7mph.”

But in a twist of fate Lintin discovered that Rutter had been excluded and he moved up a position.

He said: “Well, I have been promoted to third place in the Lightweight.

“I am mega happy with that and it’s a fantastic result for the team after all their hard work this week.

“It is a shame I didn’t get to stand on the podium and receive the wreath and champagne but I will take the result anyway.”