Kimsey set for his Abu Dhabi test

Woodhall Spa golfer Nathan Kimsey flew out to the Middle East this week, determined to step up the start to his debut season on the star-studded European Tour.

The former Walker Cup ace has enjoyed a solid if unspectacular opening to the 2017 circuit after winning the Tour’s Final Qualifying School in impressive style in Spain last November.

Kimsey’s most recent event was the South African Open which finished on Sunday.

Unfortunately, he did not make the cut after firing rounds of 75 and 77 over the testing Glendower GC.

Kimsey’s eight-over total left him well down the field but he had little time to reflect on his performance as he headed straight to the next event - the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - which starts tomorrow (Thursday).

With a prize fund of three million Euros, the event has attracted many of the world’s top stars.

Kimsey has now played in three tour events, starting with the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the Hong Kong Open before Christmas.

He finished tied for 56th place in the Alfred Dunhill, after rounds of 69, 689, 76, and 76.

He followed up with a joint 36th placed finish in Hong Kong, earning more than 12,000 Euros after rounds of 67, 70, 69 and 72.

According to family and friends back in Woodhall Spa, Kimsey headed into the South African Open in confident mood.

However, that opening 75 at Glendower - one of South Africa’s toughest courses - left him facing a battle to qualify for the final two rounds.

The event was won by England’s Graeme Storm who beat Rory McIlroy in a play-off over four holes.