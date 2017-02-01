Kimsey is in dreamland

Woodhall Spa golfer Nathan Kimsey will realise a personal dream tomorrow (Thursday) when he lines up alongside Tiger Woods in the star-studded Dubai Desert Classic.

Kimsey, a former Walker Cup star, clinched his place in the event with his first ever top 10 European Tour finish in the Qatar Masters, which concluded last Sunday.

It was a tremendous performance by the 23-year-old who is making his Tour debut this year after winning the final qualifying tournament in Spain at the end of 2016.

Kimsey fired rounds of 66, 74, 66 and 69 for a 13-under-par return which left him tied for ninth place.

It was a case of perfect timing as only the leading 10 players earned a definite place in the Dubai event which attracts many of the world’s top players.

Kimsey said: “I can’t believe I am going to be in the same field as Tiger.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s what I’ve worked so hard for.”

Kimsey admitted it was ‘emotional’ claiming his first top 10 finish which left him ahead of many of Europe’s top players including the likes of Ernie Els.

His opening 66 posted him well up the leaderboard but his putter ‘went cold’ on the second day as he posted 16 pars and two bogies for a somewhat disappointing 74.

However, he showed tremendous character to bounce back with rounds off 66 and a closing 69.

That final effort would have been even better but for a bogey-par-bogey start to his back nine.

Happily, he reeled off a trio of threes from the 14th to 16th holes to earn that ticket to Dubai.

It also clinched the biggest pay-cheque of his career - almost 50,000 Euros - which will come as a relief to his dad Paul.

The tournament was won by Korean sensation Jeunghan Wang.

He secured victory with a birdie at the first hole of a three-man play-off.