Kieran wins high jump

Father and son Jim and Kieran Gillespie had a prosperous night at the Loughborough open meet last Wednesday.

Kieran won the under 20 men’s high jump with a leap of 1.55m and placed third in the discus with 23.51, more than three metres further than he managed last time out.

He edged close to his personal best in the 100m with 13.06 secs, despite an extremely strong headwind.

Jim was below par in the discus, but still won it with 25.83m.

Their next outing is at Kettering this weekend.