Kieran waiting on his national finals news

Kieran Gillespie is waiting to see whether he has reached the national finals of the ESAA Combined Events Championships.

The Wragby athlete struck gold at the Anglian Schools regional round at the weekend.

Representing Lincolnshire in the under 20s decathlon, the 17-year-old claimed a handful of personal bests on his way to a sixth-place finish.

Kieran got the event off to a flier in the 100m, claiming a personal best of 12.8 secs.

He followed this up with a 4.76m leap in the long jump and a throw of 9.00m in the shot, both close to his PBs.

Next up came the high jump, where Kieran recorded his second personal best of the weekend, clearing 1.56m.

He ended the first day with a 400m in 61 seconds.

Day two started with the 110m hurdles and another personal best of 19.1 secs.

This was followed up with a 20m effort in the discus and a pole vault which cleared 2.40m.

The penultimate event is the javelin and a 25m effort kept him in with a chance of achieving his goal of reaching the national finals.

He put in a strong run in the 1,500m of 5 mins 36 secs for an overall points score of 3,544 which was also a personal best.

Kieran is now awaiting notification to see whether he has reached the national finals, and should find out by the end of the week.