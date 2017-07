Belchford runner Katy Marris took part in the 50k Race to the Stones on Saturday.

The event starts from Lewknor, Oxfordshire and Katy, a Skegness and District RC member, completed the challenge in 6 hrs 09 mins to come fifth in the V40 category.

She was also the 12th female overall.

The route takes in parts of the Chilterns and the North Wessex Downs on the Ridgeway, recognised as the oldest path in the UK.