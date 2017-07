Jubilee Park Bowls Club hosted the East Lindsey District four wood pairs competition.

Entries were open to all bowlers both from our club and across Lincolnshire, and the event proved popular.

In total, 32 pairs entered the competition.

The winners were Paul Wicklen and Kenton Scarboro of Nettleham.

They are pictured with competition organiser Kath Manley, who also presented the cash prizes.

The runners-up were Tom Bell and Ian Stafford from Spalding.