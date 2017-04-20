Jubilee club set to host competitions

Jubilee Park Bowls Club opened their new-look clubhouse to the public for an open day.

Experienced bowlers were on hand to give tuition and bowls were provided.

The impressive turnout meant that all eight rinks were in use throughout the afternoon, with up to six people on each rink.

Halfway through the afternoon teas, coffees and biscuits were provided to everyone.

The club will host its singles competition on May 4, beginning at 2pm.

The club will also host the East Lindsey 2 wood pairs competition on May 20 and its club pairs competition five days later.

Spectators are welcome to all events.

Pictured is action from the open day.