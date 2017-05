Horncastle-area runners were among the contingent representing Skegness and District Running Club at King’s Lynn’s Run for All - Gear 10k event on Sunday.

Coningsby’s Sarah-Jane Eggleton was part of three generations competing, crossing the line in 58.50.

Just in front was her 15-year-old son Matthew Eggleton, who finished the event in an excellent time of 57.37.

Matthew’s grandparents Janet and Barry Norton also completed the 10k in times of 1:08.07 and 1:04.25.