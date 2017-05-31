Injury ends a promising day

Kieran Gillespie suffered a frustrating day as injury brought Sunday’s National Athletics League competition to an early end.

Representing Grimsby Harriers, the Wragby athlete began well by equalling his lifetime best in the high jump with a clearance of 1.55m, coming extremely close to clearing 1.60m, just brushing the bar off with his ankles.

He then moved on to the javelin, throwing a personal best of 29.80m in the first round with the heavier javelin that he now throws in the under 20 age group.

In the second round he unleashed a real beauty of 31.95m which was brilliant.

But disaster struck whilst warming up for the high hurdles, when he strained a thigh muscle and had to pull out of that event and the discus.

This injury will keep him out for a couple of weeks, at least.