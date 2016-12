Horncastle Town Indoor Bowls Club’s latest match in the Lincolnshire Indoor Bowling Association League One saw them triumph 106-85 over Scunthorpe.

Winning 14 points to four, Horncastle were victorious on three rinks and lost on two, winning the aggregate.

Rink scores: G. Lancaster lost 16-20, J. Scholey lost 12-27, K. Taplin won 22-14, T. Nunn won 28-12, K. Jackman won 28-12.