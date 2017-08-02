India targets double defence for England

Have your say

India Clyburn is hoping to help England complete a double defence.

The Woodhall Spa golfer will be in action in the upcoming Home Internationals.

India is one of five members of the England women’s squad - which helped their nation retain the European title earlier this summer - who have been called up for action at Staffordshire’s Little Aston Golf Club.

From August 9-11 India and her team will battle the three other home nations, with England looking to hold onto their title.

Lianna Bailey (Leicestershire), Gemma Clews (Cheshire), Sophie Lamb (Lancashire) and Rochelle Morris (Yorkshire) are the other members of this year’s successful squad involved, while Emma Allen (Hampshire) and Olivia Winning (Yorkshire) - who helped England to Euro gold in 2016 - will complete the squad.

Alice Hewson, who was in both European teams, is playing in the US women’s amateurs and is unavailable.

India, 20, tied second in the English women’s amateurs and is a winner on the US college circuit.

There she has had five top-10 finishes in her second year of action.