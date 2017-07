India Clyburn is hoping to help the England team defend their European women’s team championship.

The Woodhall Spa golfer has been named in the team which will compete at Portugal’s Montado golf resort.

Action at the five-day competition begins on Tuesday.

India, 20, is a student at North Carolina State University and is a winner both here and on the US college circuit, where she also had five top 10s in her second year.