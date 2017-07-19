India helps England scoop European gold

India Clyburn has helped England’s women become European team champions for the second year in a row.

The Woodhall Spa CC golfer was part of the ladies’ team which scooped gold in Portugal.

Gemma Clews took them over the line when she won her game 1 up to clinch the victory over Italy, with the match ending 5.5-1.5 in England’s favour.

The result marked a special double for Alice Hewson who was also in last year’s winning team.

The women were playing in Portugal and they got the final off to the best possible start with wins in both foursomes matches, with Gemma Clews and Sophie Lamb taking their point 4&2, while Alice Hewson and Clyburn won 2&1.

In the singles, Lianna Bailey edged the team closer to their goal with her 3&2 win and Clews clinched it when she held on to her narrow advantage to win 1 up.

The other games were all scored as halves.

Meanwhile, England’s men secured the silver medal after they were narrowly beaten 4-3 by Spain in their final.

And the girls’ team bounced back from their semi-final defeat to trounce France 5-2 to win the bronze medal in style.

The championships have highlighted England’s prominence in European golf.

Nigel Edwards, England Golf Performance Director, was a happy man.

He said: “We are delighted to have won three medals and it’s great that the women have successfully defended their title. Naturally we are disappointed that we just lost out to Spain in the men’s final.”