Horncastle Tennis Club youngsters claim wins

Horncastle Tennis Club’s teams have had another busy weekend, with 20 members across all age groups representing their club.

As the club continues to grow, they are now fielding two eight and under teams in the county league. Ben Eagles, Lea Frick and Roly Ashmore beat Eastgate 11-5.

The two Horncastle teams then had to play each other - Ben Eagles, Jacob Gifford, Lewis Snowshall and Emma Wheatley beating the second team of Lea Frick, Will Needham, Rachael Ward and Roly Ashmore.

Boston firsts proved to be strong opposition.

Ben, Jacob and Emma managed to win a match each but the team lost 13-3 overall, although there was lots of great match experience gained by the young players.

Playing at home on the Coronation Walk courts on Saturday afternoon were the ladies’ seniors’ first team.

Sue Bowser and Helen Mair had a brilliant afternoon, winning all four of their sets against Louth.

Shirley Sutton and Trish Cardovillis won their first set and then lost two very tight sets on tie-breaks, but it was a good 5-3 overall win.

Sunday morning saw the courts full again with matches and social play.

The mixed team were feeling buoyant after their first win of the season the week before against Boston A.

This week’s opposition were Boston B.

Alden Midmer and Dave Ramsden took a while to settle in and just managed to win the first set on a tie-break.

From then on in they pushed forward, winning the next sets more comfortably.

The second pairing of Yvonne Thomas and Holly Cook won their first set, which proved to be crucial to the team result - another good 5-3 win for the team.

The final match of the weekend was away at Spalding.

The ladies’ seniors’ second team of Julie Hillsmith, Trish Cardovillis, Sally Speed and Cynthia Goodacre had a good 6-2 win.

In cold and windy conditions, both Horncastle pairs drew a set all with Spalding’s first pair but won both sets against the second pair to secure the win.

After the success of the Halloween celebrations, where more than 50 people took part, the club are now planning a similar style Christmas family tennis event on December 16 with Christmas Chocolate Bingo in the community hall later on the same day.

For details about the club and its events visit www. horncastletennis.co.uk