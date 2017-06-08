Horncastle TC’s Aegon team secure first place

Horncastle Tennis Club have continued their busy match schedule.

Saturday’s LTA-sanctioned grade five tournaments attracted players from the home club and further afield.

The Aegon men's first team.

In the eight and unders, Horncastle’s Ben Eagles was the runner-up.

The nine and under tournament was very competitive, with many close matches.

It proved to be a tight finish with four players winning four matches each.

With the result coming down to percentages, Reuben Herridge, from Tealby, won the event with Charlie Giles, from Horncastle, the runner-up, with George Emmerson third place.

The ladies’ first team have been plagued with injuries this season, and lost 8-0 to Eastgate.

Claire Wilson and Debbie Croves joined Di Jones and Trish Cardovillis and Yvonne Thomas in the team.

The 12 and under boys’ team travelled to David Lloyd Burton Waters for their match, and the hosts proved too strong for Max Wilson with Rowan and Redford Bramley.

The men’s seniors team ended their campaign with victory against Boston.

Captain Bob Shade, Simon Barber, John Fisher and Simon Jones won 3-1.

The men’s Aegon team of Karl Sutton, Ben Wilkinson, Alden Midmer and Ben Mills secured top position in the Lincs Aegon Mens Open Division Two South with an 8-0 victory against Boston.