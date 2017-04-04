Horncastle Hockey club are the champs

East League - EML Division 3NW

Long Sutton 2nds 0

Horncastle 1sts 8

Horncastle Hockey Club’s Men’s Firsts are the champions - after winning the EML Division 3NW in style.

They dished out a decisive 8-0 victory which saw them defeat Long Sutton Seconds to conclude their campaign by leapfrogging St Ives to take top spot.

Horncastle travelled knowing that either a draw or a win would seal the title.

However, they only wanted a victory to cap of a wonderful season.

Horncastle started the game strongly, and this quick start was soon rewarded with a goal when Cameron Foster scored from an early short corner.

The game then slowed down a bit as Horncastle appeared to take their foot off the gas, but they continued to control play.

After this short spell, Horncastle soon doubled their lead when Foster finished from close range following a good flowing build-up play from the away team.

Two soon became three when Taylor Gray tapped in from close range once more.

Shortly after this Nick Bennett found himself in plenty of space within the D and calmly flicked the ball into the top of the goal.

Horncastle went into half time having controlled the game and having all of the play throughout.

Any chances that the home team had were thwarted by the resolute defence of Dave Seymour, Adam Cartwright, James Cartwright and Chris Partridge, and on the rare occasions when the defence was beaten, keeper Ross Murrall was on hand to make some fantastic reaction saves.

The second half continued in similar fashion, with Horncastle dictating the game and the defensive line controlling the ball and moving it into the midfield three of Dick Bee, Nick Bennett and Rob Scott.

The midfield then played some cultured passes for the forward line of Sam Spendlove, Gray, Jack Read and Foster to latch onto and create scoring opportunities.

Four more goals were scored in the second half with Foster doubling his first half tally, Scott deflecting in a neat goal to get on the scoresheet and Gray scoring his second of the game with a lovely finish following a wonderful solo run.

Credit also must go to a young Long Sutton team who battled valiantly until the final whistle.

Horncastle finished the league season with a wonderful win which secured them the league championship to cap off a brilliant season.

The team played some amazing hockey throughout the entirety of the season, producing some comfortable wins and some less than comfortable results. The team has certainly moved in the right direction this season, with promising signs shown ready for next season where they will play in the highest league that the club has ever played in.