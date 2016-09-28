HOCKEY: Horncastle teams both triumph

Horncastle 1st XI 8

Wisbech 2nd XI 0

Horncastle went into this match looking to build on a promising start to the season following last week’s victory over St Ives.

Following a period of early pressure where good movement from Cam Foster and Sam Bradley began to open up gaps in the Wisbech defence, Rob Scott was able to convert with a close range finish.

In spite of taking an early lead, Horncastle kept their work rate high, moving the ball round quickly and were rewarded when Foster’s perfect cross was converted expertly first time by Sam Bradley.

By this point, confidence was high within the Horncastle ranks and a third goal followed shortly afterwards, after a quick break resulted in Dave Seymour sweeping in his first of the day from another good lay-off from Bradley.

Horncastle’s fourth goal of the half came from a deflected strike by Scott from a short corner and he completed his hat-trick after a quick interchange with Seymour left him with a simple tap-in for 5-0 at half time.

Wisbech’s attacking play improved after the break but the backline of Cartwright, Fixter, Partridge, Castleden and Yeldham always looked in total control.

It was a mark of Horncastle’s dominance when one of their centre backs made it 6-0, James Cartwright hitting the ball home from Seymour’s crossfield pass. Seymour then grabbed his second goal of the day, sweeping home once more after a flowing team move.

The final goal of the day was scored by Foster, who confidently put away a penalty flick to get the reward his all-round performance deserved.

Man of the match was Rob Scott.

Horncastle: Ellershaw, J. Cartwright, Fixter, Partridge, Castleden, Yeldham, Bee, Scott, Seymour, Bradley, A. Cartwright, Foster.

Newmarket Ladies 2

Horncastle Ladies 4

Horncastle Hockey club played their first away game of the new season and got off to a cracking start, dominating the possession for the first 15 minutes.

Lots of clever teamwork resulted in a slip pass from Emily Tokelove to Leah Tokelove who was positioned perfectly at the top of the D to hit the ball into the back corner of the goal, giving Horncastle the advantage and settling some nerves.

Horncastle were quickly back charging at Newmarket’s goal, and after numerous attempts the ball popped out to Stephanie Brayshaw for a re-bound where she was able to smack into the left corner of the goal.

Newmarket put the Horncastle defence under pressure with numerous shots deflected by goalkeeper and new captain Laura Neame. This period of pressure culminated with a Newmarket player pushing the ball into the right hand corner.

Some good pressure in the D by Fliss Beall resulted in a Horncastle short corner. Emily Tokelove rose to the challenge with a straight strike from the top of the D, with a cheeky tap-in from Tamsin Roark following.

Newmarket made it 3-2 just before half time.

Following a frenetic first half the second saw fresh energy but not as much goal action.

Only a late goal from player of the match Ali McConnachie allowed Horncastle see out the game comfortably.