Highflying Vulcans retain their RAF ice hockey title

The RAF Vulcans successfully defended their title as reigning champions of the RAF Ice Hockey (RAFIHA) Anglo Cup at Telford Ice Rink.

The Anglo Cup is a competition for the English contingent of ice hockey teams within the RAF.

The final was held in Telford, with the RAF Bluewings, the Oxfordshire regional team, taking on the RAF Vulcans, a team made up of players from the East of the UK, including personnel from RAF Coningsby.

After a fast and aggressive first and second period, the Vulcans sealed the game in the third period to retain their title.

RAF Coningsby’s Senior Aircraftman Matt ‘Gummy’ Dunn, defenceman for the Vulcans, and SAC Jason Devaney, a forward for the Bluewings, were jointly awarded Man of the Match.

Corporal Chris Leary said: “I’ve been playing ice hockey with the RAF Vulcans for the past three years, and within the RAF since I joined in 2005.

“Recently, the RAF Bluewings have dominated the sport, so to win the Anglo Cup final was a great achievement for the team.”