Happy 60th! The sky is the limit for daredevil Mick

So...what would you do to celebrate a 60th birthday?

Daredevil Mick Shaw won’t forget his 60th in a hurry - after leaping out of a plane 15,000 feet above the fields of Lincolnshire.

Mick, from Baumber, completed his tandem sky-dive to raise money for Cancer Research and the Cancer Care Centre at Lincoln County Hospital.

Mick, who has beaten cancer twice, raised more than £1,000 before and donations are still welcome.

He was joined on the jump by daughter Bridget and their verdict? Fantastic!