GYMNASTICS: Horncastle gymnasts perform well at championships

Banovallum Gymnastics Club entered three boys in the Lincs County Floor and Vault Championships, held at Witham Hill Gymnastics Club in Lincoln.

Lenny Poppy came seventh with a total of 19.35 in the under-seven age group. Harry Masters and Jay Wold competed in the under 10 years and finished eighth and 11th with a score of 19.90 and 19.65 respectively.

All three performed well and learnt new skills for the competition.

The girls’ competition took place at Spalding and was a four piece, with them all competing on floor, vault, bars and beam. Some of the girls took part in Level Seven and performed really well.

Abi Clarkson competed in the 11 years age category and finished fourth, scoring 48.62, and came second overall in age group to come home with a silver medal. Leila Hall took part in her first ever gymnastics competition and finished seventh with a score of 46.75.

Both girls passed Level Seven and will now work towards Level Six.

Liv Forward scored 46.28 and Lacie Jones in the seven years group was very consistent throughout all her routines, scoring 44.58.

In the nine years section, Megan Dennis came seventh with a very creditable result of 47.97. Connie Bell finished sixth with 46.90 and Gracie Danby was third with 47.17

Level Six gymnasts were Lyra Waters, Kia and Devon Buck. Kia took part in the 12 years-plus and came third with 46.23. Lyra finished eighth with 43.18 and Devon, in the 11 years section, finished seventh with a score of 46.00

Abi, Leila, Megan, Connie and Gracie have all passed Level Seven, whilst Kia and Devon have passed Level Six.

All gymnasts performed all their routines with style.