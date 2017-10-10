Gr-8 running from Emma

Tattershall runner Emma Marshall-Telfer took on the Tennyson 8 race on Sunday.

The eight-mile event is raced over multi-terrain and incorporates beautiful views around Tennyson country.

The hilly course begins and ends at the George and Dragon public house, Hagworthingham.

Marshall-Telfer was the first Skegness and District Running Club female competitor home and the seventh-placed female and 32nd overall, clocking 1:00.31.