GOLF: Woodhall Spa’s Kimsey will make Euro Tour debut this week

Nathan Kimsey will make his European Tour debut as a card holder tomorrow (Thursday).

The Woodhall Spa ace will compete in the Alfred Dunhill Masters at Leopard Creek Golf Club in South Africa – where the prize money stands at 1.5m Euros.

Kimsey earned his card by winning the European Tour’s Qualifying School’s final round in Spain, finishing the six rounds on 13 under par.

Although the Alfred Dunhill Masters is his current focus, Kimsey intends to compete in several Tour tournaments in the Middle East in January to keep on top of his game.

His dad Paul was at all the tour qualifying school rounds in Spain and says he was more nervous than his son over the last few holes.

However, one man who has followed Kimsey’s career closely believes he is just fulfilling his potential.

Barry Chapman, junior organiser at Woodhall Spa Golf Club, said: “What Nathan has done is fantastic.

“He always had the potential and it’s tremendous to see him secure his card.

“He’s a smashing lad and has worked so hard for so long.”

Barry added that he hoped Nathan’s achievement will inspire the next generation of youngsters at Woodhall Spa.