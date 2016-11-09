GOLF: Birdie and Cindy impress on President’s Day

Lincolnshire ladies’ county president Julia Sales held her President’s Day at her home club of Kenwick Park.

This is a day used to encourage all the under-18 girls (the County Chicks) to enjoy playing golf in a fun competition with golfers much older than themselves.

Ladies’ county vice-captain Birdie Dawson (Kenwick Park) and Cindy Ireland (Woodhall Spa) scored a very impressive 63.4. Winners were twins Charley and Leah Dennett (Gainsborough Golf Club).

Pat Jones, the county junior organiser, did a great job of arranging the Texas Scramble. Everybody thoroughly enjoyed the sunshine, delicious halfway house refreshments provided by Julia, and and a nice meal in the clubhouse afterwards.