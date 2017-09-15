Gillespie in top form

Kieran Gillespie helped his preparations for next weekend’s National Decathlon Championships by competing at the Derby Athletics Festival.
He opened the day with a reasonable 23.49m throw in the discus before taking first place in the high jump with a personal best of 1.58m.
Next up was the 400m and another personal best of 58.75 seconds.
He then had a very solid shot putt throw of 8.90m.
Teenager Kieran, from Wragby, appears to be peaking just at the right time ahead of the big competition.
Almost Done!
Registering with Horncastle News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.