Gillespie in top form

Kieran Gillespie helped his preparations for next weekend’s National Decathlon Championships by competing at the Derby Athletics Festival.

He opened the day with a reasonable 23.49m throw in the discus before taking first place in the high jump with a personal best of 1.58m.

Next up was the 400m and another personal best of 58.75 seconds.

He then had a very solid shot putt throw of 8.90m.

Teenager Kieran, from Wragby, appears to be peaking just at the right time ahead of the big competition.