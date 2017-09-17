Full Steam ahead for new running club

A new club is up and running in Woodhall Spa.

With the focus on informal, fun and friendly exercise, the Woodhall Spa Steamers Running Club is happy to welcome anyone interested in taking up or continuing the sport.

Founder Helen Fletcher said: “The ethos of the club and member motto is simple: to encourage and support other runners regardless of ability.

“We have a wonderful mixture of members from beginner to ex-club and county athletes like myself.

“We share knowledge, experience, offer advice and tips with the intent to nurture and develop the club and members within a tight team environment.”

The club’s running routes are structured to suit all abilities and are split into loops and laps, enabling those involved to go the wextra mile if thet are feeling ready for it.

Helen added: “Our name’s inspiration was taken from the historic railway roots of this beautiful village.

“The steam also references the development of the spa baths as the birth of the village, with the expansion and creation of the railway line subsequent to the spring water discovery.

“Our club colours of maroon and grey reflect the beautiful changing landscape and development over time from railway line to woodland walks.

“The grey is representative of the metal railway track that is now replaced with lush maroon trail to run on and explore to your hearts content.”

The Steamers meet for a group run every Tuesday at 7.30pm and every Thursday for interval training, also at 7.30pm. They meet in the memorial square.