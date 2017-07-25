Fourths for Hicky

Peter Hickman recorded a brace of fourth-places at Brands Hatch in round six of the MCE British Superbike championship on Sunday.

This is enough for him to retain his top-six position in the rider standings on 119 points.

Hicky - who lives near Cadwell Park - was never out of the top five during free practice and qualifying, beginning the first 20-lap race from the head of the second row. He maintained his fourth position through the first four laps, but then the safety car was deployed to clear a crash.

Once the car left the track there was some frantic action at the front of the field and Hicky shot up the inside of Josh Brooks at Paddock Hill on lap nine.

One lap later he passed Luke Mossey to take up second place, latching onto the back of race leader Dan Linfoot.

He passed Linfoot on lap 11 and held the lead for the next five laps before his rival managed to make a pass and reclaim his lead.

By this time the top four riders had pulled a gap on the pursuing pack and Shane Byrne was intent of taking the win for himself.

He passed Hickman on lap 17 and, one lap later, former teammate Leon Haslam demoted Hicky to fourth.

Although he was very close to Haslam and lining him up for a pass, the race was brought to a sudden end when leader Byrne put his hand up to request a red flag as it was spitting with rain.

The race result was declared at positions on lap 18 and Hicky was awarded fourth place.

Starting the second race from the third row, Hickman was quick to move forward and passed Haslam for fourth place on lap 12 of 20.

He began to reel in Christian Iddon but sadly ran out of laps and had to be content with fourth place once again.

The next round is at Thruxton on August 4-6.