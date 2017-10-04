Former world champ dishes out the advice

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club was visited by former world champion Andy Thompson.

He passed on tips to the more established bowlers, as well as helping the learners and those looking to take up the sport choose the the right equipment to put them in good stead.

Andy is pictured with Judith Moody (event organiser), Jim Green (club chairman) and Doug Wells (club president), all holding a selection of the new bowls the club has available for new members to try out.

The next event to be held at the club will be the Open Day this Sunday, running from 10am to 2pm.

Anyone is welcome to come along, meet the members, coaches and have a good time.

Bowls 4 Fun events will be held next Thursday (October 12) from 1pm to 3pm and Saturday (14th) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, again welcoming any prospective nhew members to the club.

The new indoor season has seen a good start for the club in their county matches.

The men’s over 60s beat Lincoln 107-81, claiming 18 points to their opponents’ zero.

Horncastle won on all five rinks and won the aggregate eight points.

Rink scores: G. Lancaster won 24-18, J. Hoyles won 24-15, S. Bradley won 16-13, D. Wells won 21-18, J. Day won 22-17.

In the Trudy Bates competition, Horncastle’s ladies beat Dunholme 99-72.

Horncastle won 12 points to Dunholme’s four, courtesy of three rink sucesses to their rivals’ two, earning the aggregate six points.

Results: J. Moody won 21-9, O. Wells lost 14-18, T. Scholey won 28-13, S. Grimwood lost 12-18, J. Hoyles won 24-14.

In the Lincolnshire Indoor Bowling Association Men’s Division Two, Horncastle were beaten 99-91 at Skegness, the hosts taking 16 points and Horncastle two.

Horncastle lost on four rinks and won on one, narrowly losing the eight-point aggregate on the last end of the match.

Results: D. Ladlow lost 9-23, T. Nunn lost 16-19, K. Taplin won 29-14, N. Burton lost 18-20, J. Scholey lost 19-23.